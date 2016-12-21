Track: Colbert, Breene shine at invitational

The Wilton High track and field team was well represented by junior Chris Colbert and senior Aaron Breene at the Tim St. Lawrence Invitational track meet on Dec. 16 in New York City.

Colbert took first place in the 400-meter race (time of 51.94) and third in the 55-meter race (6.91) ahead of 60 competitors.

Breene took second place in the 1000-meter race in a time of 2:36.146, just fractions of a second out of first place.

The invitational meet took place at the New Balance Track & Field Center at the New York Armory against hundreds of select varsity high school competitors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.