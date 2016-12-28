Time of reflection at Woodcock

Woodcock Nature Center, the nonprofit organization that manages the nature preserve on the border of Wilton and Ridgefield, is reflecting on 2016.

According to a year-end email newsletter message from the staff and board sent out earlier this week, Woodcock, with the help of supporters in the community accomplished quite a lot this year.

Some highlights include the fact that more than 3,000 students visited the preserve “to learn about the local environment and what they can do to protect it.” Some 200 teens and adults participated in the new Community Conservation Initiative where they learned similar lessons.

Community events, like summer nature camps (attended by 650 youth) and the Wreath Festival fund-raiser (1,000 adult participants), also contributed to services and cause.

“While 2016 was a great year, we are planning for an even better 2017,” Woodcock leadership’s emailed special announcement reports. Donations may be made at woodcocknaturecenter.org or Facebook.com/WoodcockNatureCenter.

Woodcock does not receive funding from local or state governments. “Your support keeps our doors open to schools and our preserve open to hikers, thank you!”