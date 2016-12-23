Cheers from Chamber

“Happy Holidays & Thank You” was the festive and colorful message from the Wilton Chamber of Commerce earlier this week in an email blast to supporters and well-wishers.

The Chamber’s board of directors and executive director Debra Hanson gave thanks to the individuals who help make the recent Tree Lighting and Holiday Stroll “so special,” such as First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, Santa (spoiler alert: Mark Ketley) and his assistant Joan Ketley, the fire department, public works, recreation office, the many participating businesses and merchants and other volunteers.

Special thanks also went to the Wilton Library, Nick Loafman and the Wilton High School Band and Sarah Michaels and her strolling carolers, Westy Storage and Marianne Wilson’s Complete Catering for a special Holiday Business After Hours.

But also appreciated were “Mother Nature for a beautiful night” and all the townspeople who attended and make this event worthwhile.

The other message common in Chamber missives is a timely one, namely to “shop, dine and enjoy Wilton!”

Chamber events coming in the new year: Jan. 11, Business Seminar, with Library and SCORE, “Your Elevator Speech,”, 6-8 p.m. at the library; and Jan. 19, Economic Forecast Breakfast at Marly’s Bar & Bistro, 8 a.m.