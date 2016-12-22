Police Log: Forged check, DUIs, car burglary and theft, stolen ATM

Warrant arrest on forged check attempt

A 46-year-old Bronx, N.Y., woman was charged on a warrant Dec. 19 with conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny, criminal attempt at fourth-degree larceny and second-degree forgery for an incident at First Niagara Bank in 2013.

The warrant was issued in 2013 based on her attempt to cash a forged check out of New York with an amount of $1,260.30. The accused is currently incarcerated in Connecticut and was transported to court by the local marshals. She was processed and arraigned in court later that day.

Allison Arthur, 46, of 3800 Carpenter Street, the Bronx, remains in custody.

He said he’d pay back and never did

A 32-year-old Wolcott man was charged with third-degree larceny Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at 901 Ridgefield Road on a warrant.

Ryan Miller, of 17 Forestview Drive, Wolcott, turned himself in on a warrant issued by Norwalk police for third-degree larceny.

He was booked, fingerprinted and photographed, and posted $1,000 cash bond. His court date is Dec. 30.

The arrest stemmed from a 2008 case in which the accused cashed checks from a resident and said he would pay it back but never did.

Minor with alcohol

An 18-year-old Ridgefield woman was charged with speeding, minor in possession of alcohol, and third-degree forgery on Danbury Road Dec. 16 at 10:10 p.m.

Monique N. Barbosa, of 54A West Branchville Road, Ridgefield, was found to be in possession of two bottles of Yellow Tail wine behind the driver’s seat. She was found with two fraudulent Connecticut licenses that indicated she was older so she could buy liquor.

She was released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 27.

DUI charge

A 28-year-old Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane Dec. 15 at 9:19 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Michael Smollar, of 26 Belden Avenue, Norwalk, refused to perform a breath test.

He was pulled over for erratic driving by an officer on a DUI enforcement campaign.

Cars burglarized, one stolen

Two unlocked cars were discovered the morning of Dec. 20 in the Glen Ridge area with missing personal belongings, and one car was reported stolen but recovered in Bridgeport.

The stolen car, a 2016 BMW, was unlocked and the keys were in it. It was located in Bridgeport through the use of BMW GPS.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 203-834-6260.

DWI charge

A 64-year-old Wilton woman was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 12 at 9:55 a.m. at headquarters.

Catherine Matthews, of uncertain address, was released on $2,500 bond with a court date of Dec. 22.

She surrendered on an arrest warrant issued for her by Norwalk Superior Court in connection with a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Sept. 9.

Competing barber damages shop

An 80-year-old man was charged with third-degree criminal mischief at Agron’s Barbershop at 17 Danbury Road. Charges were brought Dec. 11 at 1:18 p.m. after a surveillance camera recorded him damaging the lock on the front door when the business was closed on Dec. 4.

The accused, Frank DiMarino, of 5 Elm Tree Place, Stamford, is the owner of a competing barbershop in Wilton, called Razor’s Edge. He allegedly jammed a toothpick into the lock.

The accused admitted to causing the damage. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Dec. 20.

There were four previous and similar instances of lock vandalism at the shop earlier this year, but police could not say they were related.

DUI, weapon

A 44-year-old Trumbull man was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and having weapons in a motor vehicle Dec. 9 at 4:59 p.m. on Sharp Hill Road.

Michael Scheurich, of 28 Sunny Ridge Parkway, Trumbull, was held on $2,500 bond with a court date of Dec. 16. He had been spotted driving recklessly in his white Ford F-150, and after stopping him, police detected a strong odor of alcohol. He refused a field sobriety test and was found in possession of a telescoping baton weapon, police said. He had a suspended license due to previous DUIs, so he was also charged with suspended license, no insurance, and driving in the improper lane.

Restaurant ATM stolen

An ATM machine with an unknown amount of cash was stolen from Portofino’s Restaurant at 10 Center Street on Dec. 8 at 5:15 a.m.

Officers found an open rear door and a broken electrical outlet when they responded to a call from owners, about 45 minutes after an alarm had gone off. The burglars wheeled it out in a shopping cart, according to a surveillance video.

Anyone who saw anything between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. is asked to call detectives at 203-834-6260.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no calls for domestic violence or verbal help during the weeks of Dec. 6 through Dec. 19.