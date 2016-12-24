Wilton Bulletin

Unexpected $555,627 revenue increase

By Kendra Baker on December 24, 2016 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Chief Financial Officer Anne-Kelly Lenz brought some good news to the Board of Finance during its Dec. 20 meeting — an unexpected $555,627 revenue increase for fiscal year 2017.

“We had some cases that settled for the tax collector’s office,” Kelly-Lenz told the board — a foreclosure settlement and payment of two large delinquent real estate tax bills.

The foreclosure brought in “just over $200,000,” said Kelly-Lenz, and the two paid accounts, which had been delinquent for two to three years, brought in the rest.

