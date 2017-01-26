What’s happening in Wilton?

Wilton Bulletin

January 26, 2017

Larry Kudlow. — Gage Skidmore photo

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 26:

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.

• Lunch at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Encore Book Club at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Bingo at Wilton Senior Center at 12:45.

• Bringing Your Photo Albums into the Digital Age at Wilton Library, from 2 to 4.

• Children’s Beginner Chess at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• Children’s Advanced Chess at Wilton Library, from 5 to 6.

• Author Talk: Larry Kudlow at Wilton Library, from 7 to 8:30.

