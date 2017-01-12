What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 12:
• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center, from 10 to 11.
• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.
• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.
• Lunch at Wilton Senior Center at noon.
• Blood Pressure Screening at Wilton Family Y, from 12:30 to 2.
• Bingo at Wilton Senior Center at 12:45.
• Bringing Your Photo Albums into the Digital Age at Wilton Library, from 2 to 4.
• Children’s Beginner Chess at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.
• Children’s Advanced Chess at Wilton Library, from 5 to 6.
For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.