What’s happening in Wilton?

By Wilton Bulletin on January 12, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 12:

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center, from 10 to 11.

• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Mother Goose on the Loose at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.

• Lunch at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Blood Pressure Screening at Wilton Family Y, from 12:30 to 2.

• Bingo at Wilton Senior Center at 12:45.

• Bringing Your Photo Albums into the Digital Age at Wilton Library, from 2 to 4.

• Children’s Beginner Chess at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• Children’s Advanced Chess at Wilton Library, from 5 to 6.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

