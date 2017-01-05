What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 5:
• Children’s Beginner Chess at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.
• Children’s Advanced Chess at Wilton Library, from 5 to 6.
For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.
Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 5:
• Children’s Beginner Chess at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.
• Children’s Advanced Chess at Wilton Library, from 5 to 6.
For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877