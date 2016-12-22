The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Holiday Movies, Friday, Dec. 23, 10:15-5:30, Wilton Library. Children’s classics will be shown all day, including Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. No registration. 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Menorah Lighting Celebration, Monday, Dec. 26, 6 p.m., Town Green, Wilton Center. Live music, Hanukah gelt, dreidels, donuts. Free and open to all. Led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center. Information: 203-635-4118 or schneersoncenter.org.

Chanukah Celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 4-4:30, Wilton Library. Celebrate the Festival of Lights with stories and songs. All ages; registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Night Time Knitters, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Bring a project or borrow needles and yarn. For adults and teens in seventh grade and up. No registration. 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Year Celebration, Friday, Dec. 30, 2-3, Wilton Library. Crafts and activities. All ages; registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, Jan. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The work of six Wilton artists is on display. Reception open to the public. www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother and Daughter Book Club, Saturday, Jan. 7, 11-noon, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Ramona the Pest. For grades 3-5. Registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Candle Dipping Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Jan. 7, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children can try their hand at dipping candles and learn about life in Colonial Connecticut from Museum Educator Lola Chen. Kids can help make their own snack — fruit dipped in chocolate. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Organize Yourself, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 11-12:30, Wilton Library. Learn the tricks of Bullet Journaling to get organized. Bring a Marble notebook. For ages 18 and older. Registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Everybody’s Fool and Nobody’s Fool by Richard Russo. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device and learn about the free downloadable ebooks and audiobooks available through Wilton Library. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Your Elevator Speech, Wednesday, Jan. 11, Wilton Library. Presented by the library, SCORE of Fairfield County and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Learn to develop a concise and memorable introduction to enhance business opportunities. Speaker is Stanley Witkow, former general counsel of GE Capital IT Solutions. Registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Back on Board, a documentary about Olympic diver Greg Louganis will be screened. Suggested donation of $5. Q&A after the film with moderator Megan Smith-Harris. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Parent Support Group, Monday, Jan. 23, 10-11:30, G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. Free, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN). Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or Beth44es@gmail.com or visit namisouthwestct.com.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Tuesday Movie, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Meryl Streep stars in Florence Foster Jenkins. Free. Complimentary popcorn, candy and soda. RSVP: 203-762-2600.