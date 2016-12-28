Letter: Thanks for a special holiday affair

To the Editors:

We can thank Mother Nature for a beautiful night for our annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Stroll event on Friday, Dec. 2, but the all the thank-yous go to the people that make this event so special.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our first selectman, Lynne Vanderslice, the Wilton Fire Department, the Department of Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Santa (Mark Ketley) and his assistant, Joan Ketley, and all our volunteers: Tom Sato, Pat Russo, Peg Koellmer, Carol Johnson, Susan Goldman, Scott Benjamin, Michael Smith, Michael Kaelin, Tim Lashar, and Susan Schaefer.

Also, thank you to the Wilton Library, Nick Loafman and the Wilton High School band, and Sarah Michaels and her strolling carolers.

A special thank-you goes out to all the merchants and businesses that participated with their generous hospitality. We wish them all, and the wonderful town of Wilton, the best of this holiday season and a healthy and prosperous 2017.

Please remember to shop local and enjoy Wilton!

Debra Hanson

Executive Director

Wilton Chamber of Commerce