Letter: Thanks for the yuletide cheer

To the Editors:

You may have wondered how those beautiful lights appear year after year at the corner of Belden Hill and Wolfpit.

It is a Kiwanis Adopt a Spot in Wilton. Every year, the lights offer us all a moment of enchantment as we drive by.

I would like to take this opportunity to recognize the hard work of Janet Karabin, who spends hour upon hour putting those lights up. From the top of the pine tree to the many bushes and the signs that are so cleverly strung together. So in this season of goodwill, I would like to offer a personal thank-you to Janet for a job well done.

We must also recognize the generous spirit of Barbara and John Klein, who live on the corner, for providing the electricity for this annual project.

So thank you, Janet, thank you, Barbara and John, and thank you, Kiwanis, for funding those lights.

CC Galardi

Dec. 14