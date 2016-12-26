Carnelian Connection teaches mindfulness

The carnelian is a stone that is said to be helpful to people learning about themselves in the meditation process, and that is why Christina Dufour has named her new business in Wilton the Carnelian Connection.

Carnelian Connection services corporations in greater New York and Fairfield County, as well as families and individuals, with instruction in mindfulness, the way of being present in the moment and balancing work and life issues.

Dufour has provided her services in large-scale international meetings, such as the 2015 World Business Forum in New York City, and is currently providing a monthly series of mindfulness events for energy bar maker KIND Corp. at its New York City headquarters.

“I essentially go into corporate settings to build mindfulness, create work-life balance, release stress, find relaxation and focus,” said Dufour, recipient of Westfair Communication’s inaugural Milli Awards for outstanding millennial entrepreneurship.

“Mindfulness is being present in the moment without judgmental awareness, and meditation is the process used to create mindful living. I help people develop a relationship with themselves. We deal with the mind, awareness of thoughts, emotions, and bodily sensations.”

Information: carnelianconnection.com, 1-800-206-8517, ext. 707.