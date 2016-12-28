Absolute Logic celebrates 25 years

Al Alper, Wilton resident and founder of Absolute Logic, a firm providing technical support and technology consulting to the region, celebrated his company’s 25th anniversary on Dec. 16 with a ceremony at his office in the Piersall Building at 44 Old Ridgefield Road.

Alper was joined by state Sen. Toni Boucher, state Rep. Gail Lavielle, Wilton Chamber of Commerce President Tom Sato, Norwalk Chamber of Commerce Vice President Brian Griffin, and a representative from the Wilton Board of Selectmen.

Absolute Logic will receive official commendations from the state legislature for its contributions to the community. With an uptick in concerns about cybersecurity, Absolute Logic has worked with businesses and organizations throughout the region to help them protect their networks and information.

Since 1991, Absolute Logic has been providing Fortune 500-style technical support and technology consulting to businesses of up to 250 employees, including cybersecurity issues. Services include managed IT services and consulting, cloud computing, virtualization, email and spam protection, backup and disaster recovery, VoIP solutions, network security, and more.