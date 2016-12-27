Wilton Bulletin

Fashion show funds

By Wilton Bulletin on December 27, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Presenting a $4,000 check to Wilton Social Services from the Encore Club are, from left, Karen Birck, treasurer; Nancy Helmig, president; (now retired) Social Services Director Cathy Pierce; and Carol Boehly, fund-raiser chair. The funds were raised at the club’s annual luncheon and fashion show on Oct. 21, and presented to Pierce on Dec. 12. The Encore Club is a social club for Wilton and area women founded 46 years ago.

