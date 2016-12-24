Students collect goods for local families

As part of a more than 25-year-old tradition, Cider Mill students worked together to collect a variety of gifts, decorations and other items for more than 50 anonymous local families this holiday season.

“The project began as a way to ensure families had a lovely holiday meal,” said Wilton Youth Services coordinator Colleen Fawcett, “[but] has grown over the years due to the generosity of those gathering goods.”

Donations from Cider Mill’s annual PTA Turkey Trot were also turned into grocery gift cards for the family.

Cider Mill’s annual holiday giving project is a collaborative effort that includes the help of the Cider Mill PTA, Wilton Social Services, and the Parks and Recreation Department.

“Parks and Recreation staff do the heavy lifting — delivering to families always in good spirit, happy and willing to spread holiday cheer,” said Fawcett.

“Each year, I am so grateful for the entire Cider Mill community, PTA and the Parks and Recreation Department — and I am reminded of how working together can lighten the burden for the families we serve.”

Fawcett said a total of 57 families were served through the program this year.