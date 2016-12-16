Letter: Closing ‘Trump Bank’

To the Editors:

Trump makes our White House his personal bank

Ballooning his outlandish ego

Foreign governments buying his favor

Undermine our democracy’s credo.

Our forefathers foresaw such as him long ago

And created a way to forestall him

Electoral College they named it

Gave them power enough to recall him.

Selecting Electors from every region

Each one independent, to seek common good

Comparing, declaring, and schmoozing and choosing

To together put forward the best one they could.

Mini-Trumps gerrymandering votes everywhere

Have passed laws to restrict their Electors

Constitutional law overrides them, God bless us

So these ultimate voters become our protectors.

What forces will pressure their votes?

Party? Back-home cabals? Self-serving schemes?

A world-class woman appears within reach

Who could possibly lead us beyond our best dreams.

A “moon shot” they project as her chance to win

Well, just as our nation accomplished that flight

Perhaps we have resources latent

To be tapped in extremis tonight.

Gordon Nugent

Wilton, Dec. 13