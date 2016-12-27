Wilton Bulletin

Officer Patenaude cited as a traffic safety hero

By Tony Spinelli on December 27, 2016 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

AAA Public Affairs Manager Fran Mayko, right, presented the awards to, from left, Officer Eric Patenaude, Sgt. David Hartman, who is a AAA Driving Improvement Instructor, and Lt. Robert Kluk.

AAA Public Affairs Manager Fran Mayko, right, presented the awards to, from left, Officer Eric Patenaude, Sgt. David Hartman, who is a AAA Driving Improvement Instructor, and Lt. Robert Kluk.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) recently honored the Wilton Police Department with a Gold Award for the department’s traffic safety programs.

Eric Patenaude, Wilton’s K-9 handling officer, received honors for his tireless work to enforce traffic safety laws in town with his many DUI, narcotics and motor vehicle arrests for distracted driving and seat belt violations.

“To be honest, it was a surprise to receive the award,” Patenaude said in a statement after receiving the award during AAA’s seventh annual Community Traffic Safety Awards lunch at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport.

“In this line of work, you don’t go out at the beginning of a shift thinking, ‘What can I do for an award today?’ You go out, do your job and go home,” he said.

