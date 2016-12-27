Officer Patenaude cited as a traffic safety hero

The American Automobile Association (AAA) recently honored the Wilton Police Department with a Gold Award for the department’s traffic safety programs.

Eric Patenaude, Wilton’s K-9 handling officer, received honors for his tireless work to enforce traffic safety laws in town with his many DUI, narcotics and motor vehicle arrests for distracted driving and seat belt violations.

“To be honest, it was a surprise to receive the award,” Patenaude said in a statement after receiving the award during AAA’s seventh annual Community Traffic Safety Awards lunch at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport.

“In this line of work, you don’t go out at the beginning of a shift thinking, ‘What can I do for an award today?’ You go out, do your job and go home,” he said.