Three winners named in Winter Palace Contest

Kendra Baker photos
Abby Deane, Grace Hoermann and Harish Subramanian were named the winners of the first-annual Kids’ Winter Palace Contest, sponsored by Wilton Library and the Economic Development Commission.
Thirteen children entered sculptures into the contest, and community members voted for their favorite creations Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 10.
Abby, Grace and Harish — who took first place in the K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 grade categories, respectively — each received a $25 gift card to Bowtie Cinema, as well as a $25 gift card to Wilton Pizza or $25 gift card to Orem’s Diner.
The remaining 10 contestants received the following prizes:
- Emma Unger — $25 Orem’s gift card and $5 Happy Hands Art and Pottery gift card.
- Conor and Gavin Toohill — $25 Bowtie Cinema gift card.
- Blake Damast — $25 Wilton Hardware gift card.
- Sam Reilly — $25 Wilton Hardware gift card.
- Shia Borelli – $25 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift card.
- Emily Skott – $15 Painted Cookie gift card.
- Kendra Ward — $5 Happy Hands Art and Pottery gift card.
- Leila Ward — $5 Happy Hands Art and Pottery gift card.
- Charlton Preskenis — $5 Scoops gift card.
- Gregory Pinchbeck — $5 Scoops gift card.