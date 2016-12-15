Wilton police log: 80-year-old man arrested; ATM is stolen

Competing barber damages shop

An 80-year-old man was charged with third-degree criminal mischief at Agron’s Barbershop at 17 Danbury Road. Charges were brought Dec. 11 at 1:18 p.m. after a surveillance camera recorded him damaging the lock on the front door when the business was closed on Dec. 4.

The accused, Frank DiMarino, of 5 Elm Tree Place, Stamford, is the owner of a competing barbershop in Wilton, called Razor’s Edge. He allegedly jammed a toothpick into the lock.

The accused admitted to causing the damage. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Dec. 20.

There were four previous and similar instances of lock vandalism at the shop earlier this year, but police could not say they were related.

DUI, weapon

A 44-year-old Trumbull man was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and having weapons in a motor vehicle Dec. 9 at 4:59 p.m. on Sharp Hill Road.

Michael Scheurich, of 28 Sunny Ridge Parkway, Trumbull, was held on $2,500 bond with a court date of Dec. 16. He had been spotted driving recklessly in his white Ford F-150, and after stopping him, police detected a strong odor of alcohol. He refused a field sobriety test and was found in possession of a telescoping baton weapon, police said. He had a suspended license due to previous DUIs, so he was also charged with suspended license, no insurance, and driving in the improper lane.

Restaurant ATM stolen

An ATM machine with an unknown amount of cash was stolen from Portofino’s Restaurant at 10 Center Street on Dec. 8 at 5:15 a.m.

Officers found an open rear door and a broken electrical outlet when they responded to a call from owners, about 45 minutes after an alarm had gone off. The burglars wheeled it out in a shopping cart, according to a surveillance video.

Anyone who saw anything between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. is asked to call detectives at 203-834-6260.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no calls for domestic violence or verbal help during the week of Dec. 6 through Dec. 13.