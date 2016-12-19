Wilton Bulletin

Cost of Christmas lighting cannot be determined

By Tony Spinelli on December 19, 2016 in Lead News · 2 Comments

Everyone enjoys the town’s colorful display of lighted trees, Christmas lights and decorated lampposts. But it’s a safe bet nobody can put a dollar figure on it.

Both town officials and Eversource, the local power company, said they cannot get a handle on the costs of Christmas for Wilton, or any other town for that matter.

Eversource can’t answer the question because every town’s display is different.

“I have no facts and figures on how much towns spend on holiday displays,” said Mitch Gross, spokesman for the power company.

“Even if we had the facts and figures, we couldn’t share them anyway, because it’s customer information and confidential,” he added.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, who flipped the switch on the lighted tree on the Town Green, also could not answer the question.

“We don’t separately meter the lights on the lampposts or the tree,” Vanderslice said.

The Bulletin asked her how many hours of labor the Department of Public Works provided to prepare the decorations, but that was also not available.

“Nor do we capture labor hours by task,” she said.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: Parks & Recreation holiday fun Next Post Boys hockey: Warriors win opener on Fung's OT goal
About author
Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Resi Dent

    The White House Christmas tree has 660 bulbs on it. Cost of lighting 660 2″ bulbs is $0.42/day or $12.60 per month. [Duke Energy]

  • Resi Dent

    One Tesla recharge costs $7.00 yet is FREE at the Wilton Library “Green Charger” station. Go ahead and plug Christmas lights into this charger and you’ll light every town tree in Fairfield County. That is, if the library will cease letting the frequent New York State license-plated Tesla user monopolize it on Wilton Library benefactors’ and town coffers’ dollars.

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress