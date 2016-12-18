Wilton Bulletin

Letter: Trackside thanks the community it serves

By Mark Ketley on December 18, 2016 in Lead News, Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editors:

As we close on another year, The Teen Center of Wilton would like to thank our wonderful community for all of your support this past year, and also thank you for making Trackside a true gem for the town.

Trackside served well over 7,000 people this past year. Whether it was teens dropping in, attending clubs and programs, dances, seminars and fund-raising events for school, our teens enjoyed their center. Our residents and all of their charities utilized the teen center in so many ways, from meetings to workshops to fundraisers and more, seven days a week at all hours.

The police, fire, registrar, town planner, parks and recreation, social services, and youth services departments of the town as well as CERT and the Economic Development Commission all used the center for their benefit. So many charities and nonprofits such as Minks to Sinks, Wilton Woman’s Club, Relay for Life, Wilton Rocks, PGP class groups, Wilton High School, Wilton Y, Wilton Children’s Theater, and others volunteered their time to make Wilton great.

Our annual appeal will be sent out to residents this week. Please support your center as we continue to work with all agencies and groups in town to enhance and improve our town.

Have a great holiday season and a terrific new year.

Mark Ketley
Executive Director
Wilton, Dec. 12

Wilton Bulletin

Mark Ketley


  • Ray Moskow

    Trackside has certainly come a long long way over these recent years since the pioneering creation work of Dr. Keith Overland. Folks in Wilton should understand that there has been an increase in resident support and Board participation, but without question or reservation, Mark Ketley has been the driving force and a super power of effort to create what we have. And we have today’s Trackside because of Mark Ketley.

