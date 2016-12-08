Letter: We stand together

To the Editors:

As the members of Wilton’s Interfaith Clergy Association, we stand together and affirm that we will not allow religion, politics, or our different backgrounds to divide us.

We will stand together against hatred in any form.

We continue to rely on the deep bonds that link us as colleagues as well as those that exist between our congregations and within the larger community.

We celebrate that which makes us unique as well as that which unites us.

Rabbi Rachel Bearman, Temple B’nai Chaim

Rev. Dr. Anne Coffman, Wilton Congregational Church

Rev. Peggy Fabrizio, Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church

Louise Herot, Representative, First Church of Christ, Scientist

Rev. Richard Mayberry, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

Fr. Reginald Norman, Our Lady of Fatima RC Church

Golar Raissi-Sadeghi, Representative, Institute for Arabic & Islamic Studies

Rev. Ferdinand B. Serra, Georgetown & Long Ridge United Methodist Church

Rev. Alon White, Interim Rector, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

Rev. Shannon A. White, Wilton Presbyterian Church

Wilton, Dec. 5