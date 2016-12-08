Letter: We stand together

To the Editors:
As the members of Wilton’s Interfaith Clergy Association, we stand together and affirm that we will not allow religion, politics, or our different backgrounds to divide us.
We will stand together against hatred in any form.
We continue to rely on the deep bonds that link us as colleagues as well as those that exist between our congregations and within the larger community.
We celebrate that which makes us unique as well as that which unites us.
Rabbi Rachel Bearman, Temple B’nai Chaim
Rev. Dr. Anne Coffman, Wilton Congregational Church
Rev. Peggy Fabrizio, Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church
Louise Herot, Representative, First Church of Christ, Scientist
Rev. Richard Mayberry, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Fr. Reginald Norman, Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
Golar Raissi-Sadeghi, Representative, Institute for Arabic & Islamic Studies
Rev. Ferdinand B. Serra, Georgetown & Long Ridge United Methodist Church
Rev. Alon White, Interim Rector, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Rev. Shannon A. White, Wilton Presbyterian Church
Wilton, Dec. 5