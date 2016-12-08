Wilton Bulletin

Letter: We stand together

By Wilton Bulletin on December 8, 2016 in Lead News, Letters · 3 Comments

To the Editors:

As the members of Wilton’s Interfaith Clergy Association, we stand together and affirm that we will not allow religion, politics, or our different backgrounds to divide us.

We will stand together against hatred in any form.

We continue to rely on the deep bonds that link us as colleagues as well as those that exist between our congregations and within the larger community.

We celebrate that which makes us unique as well as that which unites us.

Rabbi Rachel Bearman, Temple B’nai Chaim
Rev. Dr. Anne Coffman, Wilton Congregational Church
Rev. Peggy Fabrizio, Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church
Louise Herot, Representative, First Church of Christ, Scientist
Rev. Richard Mayberry, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Fr. Reginald Norman, Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
Golar Raissi-Sadeghi, Representative, Institute for Arabic & Islamic Studies
Rev. Ferdinand B. Serra, Georgetown & Long Ridge United Methodist Church
Rev. Alon White, Interim Rector, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Rev. Shannon A. White, Wilton Presbyterian Church
Wilton, Dec. 5

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Library Lines: Dec. 8 Next Post Cathy Pierce will retire Dec. 16
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Christi Yanity

    Christ or Paul’s version of this letter would have been “…we stand together only because it is religion, politics, and our different backgrounds which created this Association. We stand with love in all its forms.”

    It’s unclear why this Association writes publicly about keeping its representatives united when its your varied religion and backgrounds (why then bring up politics?) which is your reason for being.

    Leadership is when a co-mingled association focuses on their constituents instead of their representatives. Christ overturned the religious hierarchy by talking to His people and others – a wonderful example and opportunity for WICA.

  • Resi Dent

    WICA: You’ll help Wiltonians by having The Bulletin make public the two letters you surely had written previously to WICA co-founder, Steven Hudspeth. First, where you stood together against his no-facts, unfounded column’s hate-attack on a local Catholic family, The Lowtherts, for their concerns over children and teachers’ health in the schools. Secondly, the letter where you stood together against Mr. Hudspeth’s multiple column hate-filled name calling of a private citizen-candidate for USA President.

    Since you invoke politics and non-hate togetherness, you own it. Show us those two letters that demonstrates you stand together on specific, no veiled, topics. Wilton looks forward to reading them.

  • Aletheologist

    Here he goes again! Mr. Moscow always attacks the messenger and buries the facts. As I recall, he and Mr. Hudspeth assaulted the First Amendment rights of others who asked for a delay to the Miller Driscoll boondoggle. As it turns out, Sensible Wilton was correct and Hudspeth, Moscow among many other town “leaders’ were way off the mark supporting the largest capital bonding project in Wilton’s history WITHOUT KNOWING ENROLLMENT FACTS. We try to prevent bullying among students but here we have adults condemning, bullying others with a different opinion and the facts.

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress