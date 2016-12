Here’s what’s happening in town today, Dec. 30:

• Holiday Book Sale at Wilton Library, from 10 to 6.

• Feldenkrais at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Introduction to Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Free Senior Swim at Wilton Family Y, from 1:30 to 3.

• Intermediate Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 1:30.

• New Year Celebration at Wilton Library, from 2 to 3.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.