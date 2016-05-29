Free test prep presentation at Trackside

Lynn Carnegie, of local test prep company Carnegie Pollak, will give a free presentation at Trackside Teen Center designed to help students and parents navigate the changing landscape of standardized testing on Wednesday, June 1.

As principal of Carnegie Pollak, Carnegie has prepared Fairfield County students for standardized tests for more than 30 years. With recent changes being made to SATs and standardized tests, many students and parents face new challenges in preparing for college entrance exams.

During her June 1 presentation, Carnegie will bring clarity to the current state of SATs, ACTs and standardized tests by providing parents and students with information about the differences between the tests, various options to prepare for them, and how to avoid common pitfalls in the process.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation, which begins at 7:30 p.m. The event is free but online registration is requested. To register, visit www.trackside.org/sat.

Trackside Teen Center is at 15 Station Road in Wilton.

For questions, email Amy@trackside.org or call 203-834-2888.

To learn more about Carnegie Pollak test prep, visit www.carnegiepollak.com.