The Roost Consignments opens

By Wilton Bulletin on April 17, 2016 in Business, Lead News · 1 Comments

wilt roost consignment fullA new eclectic furniture consignment shop called The Roost Consignments just opened in Wilton at 1047 Danbury Road.

According to a press release, the shop specializes in “high-end designer furniture pieces, mid century modern and retro furnishings, lighting, as well as handmade pillows, unique towels and throws, funky and unique tableware, as well as stylish accessories for the home.”

Consignments are by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays. The shop is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 to 5.

“The Roost Consignments will also assist with partial estate liquidations and estate sale services,” the press release said.

Information: Facebook.com/TheRoostConsignments, 203-984-0691.

  • nonamesrequired

    Not nice people. Shop owners have thrown away items and are dishonest. Really a blight on the antique/consignment store world. Waste of a space.

