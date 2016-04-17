The Roost Consignments opens

A new eclectic furniture consignment shop called The Roost Consignments just opened in Wilton at 1047 Danbury Road.

According to a press release, the shop specializes in “high-end designer furniture pieces, mid century modern and retro furnishings, lighting, as well as handmade pillows, unique towels and throws, funky and unique tableware, as well as stylish accessories for the home.”

Consignments are by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays. The shop is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 to 5.

“The Roost Consignments will also assist with partial estate liquidations and estate sale services,” the press release said.

Information: Facebook.com/TheRoostConsignments, 203-984-0691.