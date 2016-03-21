Wilton Bulletin

Taxes are a turnoff for potential Wilton homebuyers

By Kendra Baker on March 21, 2016 in Lead News, Wilton Real Estate · 4 Comments

Wilton’s not an easy town to sell, according to five local real estate agents who discussed what attracts and repels potential homeowners at the Board of Finance’s March 15 meeting.

Marion Filley, of Berkshire Hathaway, said town centers and taxes are very important to potential homeowners.

“I think people will compromise for a town center as they drive around to different towns. They also look at taxes,” said Filley.

“Our town centers are very important to outsiders. This is the impression they first get when they come to town, and a lot of our surrounding towns offer more. This has been a problem since I moved here in 1987.”

Filley said Wilton needs to offer more facilities to “these young families who are coming in for the school system” to make them want to move here.

“I love the the Norwalk River Valley Trail and Ambler Farm — we’ve got some great things, but maybe we need to focus on other things going on in town to make it more attractive,” she said.

“Certainly, the empty storefronts do not help us. I’ve never understood with Route 7 and the commercial base that we have why our tax base isn’t stronger than it is.”

Filley said she has compared town budgets in the area and found that Wilton has the highest cost per student.

“I think we need to be fiscally responsible, but I also think we need to be creative. We really need to spend our dollars wisely,” she said.

“We, as agents, take them to a variety of different towns and give them an overview and tell them what the towns have to offer. As enthusiastic as we are about the towns, the towns sell themselves, and taxes always come into the equation. They’ll go to towns with lower taxes.”

While the town’s education system and “laid-back,” “family-oriented” atmosphere attract potential homeowners, Realty Seven agent Lynne Murphy said, taxes are one of the biggest turnoffs.

“They come here for education, but once we start talking about what the town offers and they look at the taxes, it goes back to what the town offers,” she said, “and some of them just don’t feel there’s enough of a return — they’re not getting enough for what they’re paying, so they look to the other towns.”

Diane Millas, of William Raveis, said she recently had clients who were pretty much set on buying a home in Wilton, but “when they got into New Canaan, they called me and said they really loved the town and really wanted to expand their search into New Canaan and would buy a house that was less of a house for a little bit more money because they liked the town center better and the schools are very highly rated as they are in Darien and other towns.”

“I don’t think we can say anymore that we are ‘the best’ in the area, because the schools are all fairly comparable within very slight varying degrees,” she said.

Marianna LaSala, of the Higgins Group, said Wilton has always been a family town and people are moving here to raise families, “so the No. 1 thing has always been education.”

“I moved here in 1992 and back then they used to say, ‘We have these great schools,’ ‘The cost is very low, and ‘We are so fiscally responsible — it’s the best bang for your buck,’ but I don’t think we can say that anymore,” said LaSala. “I feel like our taxes are teetering right at that point where it’s really going to start affecting our real estate, because I’ve noticed that people — as soon as the last child graduates from Wilton High School, they’re like, ‘Pack it up. I’m not going to pay these taxes anymore.’” LaSala said she’s also talked to senior citizens in town who are “just barely getting by with [their] taxes.”

“It’s really hard, and I think you’re going to push people if you keep raising the taxes to the point where they’re like, ‘Wait a second — what am I getting for this? I don’t even have anyone in the schools anymore and my taxes are this high,’” she said.

Compared to similar surrounding towns, LaSala said, Wilton is “a little out of whack — our taxes are too high.”

“People looking at houses, more recently, are way more aware of taxes than before,” she said.

While people in their 30s move into town, Realty Seven broker Peg Koellmer said, people in their 40s are looking to “buy up” because once their children leave, their “sphere of influence is to move out of town or move into a condo, sadly, because of the taxes.”

The morning after the meeting, Board of Finance Chair Jeff Rutishauser circulated a comparison of Wilton and New Canaan. While both have roughly the same population — New Canaan’s is slightly higher — New Canaan boasts centralized downtown retail, the only amenity it has over Wilton.

The other advantage New Canaan has is a grand list twice as large as Wilton’s — $8.1 billion versus $4.3 billion — so its mill rate is much lower. However, Rutishauser wrote, when compared on a per-resident basis, “the correct way to compare towns of different size,” he said, Wilton’s Board of Selectmen operating budget is 4.6% lower than New Canaan’s.

As for the schools, the Wilton Board of Education’s proposed budget on a per-pupil basis is 4% lower than New Canaan’s but 5% higher per resident than in New Canaan. The latter variance is expected to shrink, since New Canaan is expecting 72 more students next year and Wilton is expecting 99 fewer.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Wilton gymnasts expect more success in 2017 Next Post Wilton snow: Here today, gone tomorrow
About author
Kendra Baker

Kendra Baker


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • George Young

    The real estate agents are right on target especially the high taxes for what homeowners get in return. For starters, there is no “town center” in Wilton; just a collection of scattered shopping areas. The town is not a destination. How do you rebuild a town? The high priced education offering is comparable to all of the other towns but it does not benefit all residents. Limited services — no refuse collection, no town water. Most homes have septic instead of town sewage. Homeowners even have to pay to drop off their own trash at the Recycle Center. It’s a cute town but unfortunately the other towns offer more (except parking in Wilton is better since there are less shoppers). What will the Board of Finance do about it? What can they do? Nothing. The realtors meant well but nothing will come of their discussions with the Board. It’s too late to change Wilton unless taxes are reduced and services to all homeowners (besides education) increased.

  • CaptainDave1

    We also have this odd situation where the Wilton Metro-North train station is difficult for pedestrians to access from Wilton Center. A pedestrian bridge across the Norwalk River was approved nearly two years ago and still hasn’t been built yet! How tough can it be to put a 20′ walkway over a shallow stream with hundreds of thousands of dollars in the budget for it? In WW2 the Seabees built airstrips in just a few days. Now it takes forever to put up a dinky bridge. Why? The pre-fab pedestrian bridge over the tributary of the Norwalk River in Merwin Meadows Park and the nearly identical pedestrian bridge to Shenck’s Island were built by the same company and would be perfect for the train station. Just call up that company and have them supply it. We know their products work just fine (disclosure: I have no ties to that company or any other financial interest in this project). The train stations in Darien, New Canaan, Greenwich and a host of other towns are integral parts of the villages they serve. This matters to commuters considering where to buy houses.

  • Resi Dent

    Marion Filley, thanks – and you are distinguishing yourself as a details-driven realtor. We’ve never met or talked, but we will when the time comes to sell my home.

    BOF: Your ongoing analysis is appreciated and invaluable. For people relocating from another state, odds are the 15+ Fairfield County school districts will indistinguishable and odds are each is equal to or generally be better than what they are leaving. Accordingly, it comes down to looking at taxes as a key ‘fixed cost’ input while their variable choice ‘costs’ are home price, eyes for future remodeling options (versus a $2mil New Canaan home), town activity and amenity differences, relative commutes, etc.

    BOF/BOS: Can you put someone on a project with Marion or similar clear thinkers to answer the following question: “At what lower percentage of property taxes will a Wilton home’s ‘fixed plus 3% annual growth tax cost’ become the determining factor in a buyer’s choice versus New Canaan, Ridgefield, etc?

    If that outcome is that we must be 20-25% below surrounding towns for a similarly sized (not priced) home, then BOS, BOF, and BOE must restructure Wilton’s overhead to get to that lower tax level. Right-size this 20-25% tax reduction via 1/3rd from BOS budget and 2/3rds from BOE. For the schools it means finding 7-8% in structure remodeling cost reductions.

    CREATIVE SCHOOLS: It means getting creative with the schools. Other areas of the country have one principal covering multiple campuses, or one handling 3rd-8th grades. Cider Mill and Middlebrook are walking distance apart….can’t we have ONE Principal covering both schools…with one admin staff supporting the Principal. One of every non-teaching staffer for 5 grades. One INTEGRATED guidance department, athletic staff…etc. WHS has four grades per non-teaching staffers, so why aren’t we using one of everything across five grades of C/M and Middlebrook.

    I pay $20,000 in property tax. If I were looking at Wilton today and this property’s tax was at $14-16,000/year, and sustainable at that level, I’d save the $4-6,000 per year in fixed costs and drive to other town’s centers if I valued that experience.

    BOF/BOE/BOS – you too can be as thoughtful and I’ll say courageous, as Ms. Filley in stepping out ahead of this matter. Time to get CREATIVE, especially BOE.

  • Mik

    Wilton real estate agents are shaking in their boots, the taxes are a HUGE issue for Wilton. Folks currently house shopping in wilton are doing so to get a bigger house (since in wilton you can get more land/house for your buck) but they’re using the town of new canaan as their home-town to do errands/eat, OR they are house hunting elsewhere to get that town charm that wilton is missing. This town does not attract millennials either.

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress