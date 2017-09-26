Cross country: Wins for McCormick, Chavan at Wilton meet

Morgan McCormick led from start to finish for yet another impressive win in the Wilton High cross country teams’ home meet on Tuesday at Allen’s Meadow.

The Wilton senior completed the 4,000-meter course in a time of 14:29.21, beating second-place finisher Keegan Simonsen of Fairfield Ludlowe (16:32.47) by more than two minutes.

So far this season, in four races, no competitor has finished within 30 seconds of McCormick.

The Wilton girls got strong performances from Eliza Snyder (third, 17:13.55), Paula Perez Pelaez (fourth, 17:14.84) and Emily Welch (fifth, 17:15.35) to eke out a 26-32 win over Ludlowe. The Warriors also defeated Norwalk and McMahon.

Elizabeth Lynch was Wilton’s fifth finisher, placing 13th in a time of 18:12.67 , while Carly Sullivan (18th, 18:48.12) and Devin Moore (20th, 18:57.57) rounded out the top seven.

The Wilton boys scored wins over Brien McMahon and Norwalk but lost to Fairfield Ludlowe, 17-38.

Kabir Chavan of Ludlowe was the runaway winner in a time of 17:25.87 for 5,000 meters. Wilmer Valladares of McMahon was second in 18:28.62.

Tyler Zengo led the Warriors, placing fifth in a time of 18:52.22. Davis Cote was ninth (19:20.36), Nicholas Ivanov was 10th (19:30.48) and Sam Rosen was 11th (19:32.99).

Rounding out Wilton’s top seven were Ryan Healey (13th, 19:35.5), Benjamin Leung (14th, 19:37.44) and Jack Rosen (16th, 19:50.27).