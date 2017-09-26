Wilton Bulletin

Illegal dumping at Comstock

By Tony Spinelli on September 26, 2017 in Lead News, Town Government · 0 Comments

A family in the middle of moving or cleaning out their home illegally dumped households goods in the back area of the parking lot at the Comstock Community Center, according to First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice.

Vanderslice sent photos of the dumped trash to members of the Board of Selectmen previous to their meeting Sept. 25 at town hall. They saw several bookshelves, a couple of wicker chairs, a wooden chair, a bed frame, children’s games and other junk.

“This is now trash we have to dispose of,” Vanderslice said.

She said the town will step up managing those places where people have been known to dump, and if someone is caught they will be cited for it.

