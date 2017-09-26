The Wilton High girls swim and dive team improved its record to 3-0 with a 105-68 win over St. Joseph on Saturday in Orange.

The final seven events were swum exhibition, after the Warriors had built a 63-15 lead through five events.

Wilton opened the meet with a one-two finish in the 200-yard medley relay with the teams of Olivia Crisafulli, Taylor Loud, Emily Walden and Avery Rowland (2:01.45) and Hayden Roy, Anais Wentzel, Isabella Fischetti and Arisa Cowe (2:15.07).

Wilton swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle with Ellen Holmquist (2:01.84),

Morgan Dill (2:06.54) and Liela Hastings (2:07.1), and did the same in the 200 individual medley with Walden (2:1914), Rowland (2:21.88) and Julianna Hume (2:29.71) finishing one-two-three.

In the 50 freestyle, Lara Burke was first (27.57) and Pauline Hendricks took second (27.68).

The Warriors also swept the diving with Marra Woodring (198.35 points), Suzanne Malburg (185.85) and Amy Malburg (184.2).

In the remaining events, which did not count to the final score, Wilton got wins from Loud in the 100 butterfly (1:04.95), Rowland in the 100 freestyle (57.02), Walden in the 500 freestyle (5:28.54), Crisafulli in the 100 backstroke (1:08.15) and Emma Babashak in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.8). Wilton also won the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Burke, Dill, Holmquist and Babashak (4:03.7).

St. Joseph’s lone win was in the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Olivia Scully, Gabriella Saavedra, Kimberly Wu and Lindsay Giovannone (2:01.84).