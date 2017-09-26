Age-restricted hearing postponed

The Sept. 25 public hearing of 183 Ridgefield Road LLC, in which developer James Fieber is seeking to restore the Age-Restricted Overlay District to the town’s regulations, was postponed at the developer’s request.

The new public hearing date is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Fieber has submitted an overlay request encompassing Danbury Road, Westport Road and Ridgefield Road up to the intersection of Drum Hill Road.

Four people attended the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Sept. 25 at Cider Mill School cafeteria. One of them was resident Vicki Mavis, who has fought against the AROD all year and is circulating a new petition opposed to age-restricted housing developments on Ridgefield Road.

The petition is online at http://bit.ly/2faMM5m.

The age-restricted zoning regulation passed late last year was rescinded over the summer due to errors in the way it was announced through a legal notice published in The Bulletin.

One future agenda item is a request by resident Patricia L. Frisch for a moratorium pertaining to establishment of all types of districts and residential districts. The public hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 10 and will instead be held Oct. 23.