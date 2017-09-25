Considering all the goals Fairfield Warde could have scored, but didn’t, a 1-1 tie wasn’t such a bad outcome for the Wilton High boys soccer team on Monday.

The Mustangs were relentless in the second half, pushing the ball to the Wilton goal almost nonstop over the 40 minutes. But a combination of 11 second-half saves by Wilton keeper Tyler Smith, a couple of shots off the post or crossbar, and some off-target shots, resulted in only one goal for the home team.

“That Warde team was very tough. They beat us to every 50/50 ball. The ball kept coming back and our defense was on its heels the whole time,” said Wilton head coach Jim Lewicki, who praised Smith along with backs Karl Pfeiffer, Ahrav Soi, Lucas Benjamin and John Zizzadoro for keeping Wilton in the game.

“Thank God we were able to handle the pressure. We were able to keep the ball out of the net except for one time,” he said.

For the game, Warde finished with a 15-6 edge in shots on goal.

The tie left both teams with 1-3-2 records.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead into halftime. The goal came with under 12 minutes to play in the first half, as Alex Ziluca rolled a pass that sent John Brown into the right side of the box for a shot. Warde keeper Cormac O’Day made a fine diving save but Kevin Connolly was there to knock in the rebound.

The Mustangs had several good scoring chances in the first half, the best coming when Smith made back-to-back saves at the right post on a hard shot and point-blank rebound attempt.

The Mustangs tied the game just over 10 minutes into the second half when Anthony Zarlenga volleyed a beautiful shot from the right box into the top left corner of the goal.

For the game, Smith had 14 saves for Wilton and O’Day five saves for Warde.