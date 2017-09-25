Hindu temple vandalized

Police confirmed at 3:40 p.m. Sept. 25 they are investigating a case of vandalism reported late in the day at the Hindu Mandir temple, the local Hindu temple on Westport Road.

A glass window was broken, perhaps by a rock, said Swami Balgopal, spiritual leader of the temple, after he called police and The Bulletin.

The swami said police arrived at 3:52 p.m. He discovered the damage Monday, which may have occurred earlier.

He had no idea who did it or why. There was no note of any kind at the scene.

“I am upset,” the swami said.

It was the first act of vandalism in the three years the temple has been in town, he said.

Video of an event at the temple: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea5gkVKXi78