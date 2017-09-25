Wilton real estate sales — Sept. 15-22

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept.15 through Sept. 22, 2017.

168 Drum Hill Road: Daniel Coutre and Lisa Maznaran, to Wayne and Valerie S. Dodge, $875,000.

441 Nod Hill Road: Albert Pisa, to Paul and Deborah Quinsee, $2,100,000.

9 River Ridge Lane: Williams Family Trust, to Derek W. and Salina M. Johnson, $1,025,000.

357 Chestnut Hill Road: YL Investment LLC, to Rajat Trivedi and Deepti Tiwari, $460,000.

476 Belden Hill Road:James A. Nally and Alexandra L. Skoglund, to Paul R. Fitzpatrick and Daria Contegiacomo, $670,000.

109 Cannon Road: Cannon Road Property LLC, to James A. Nally and Alexandra L. Skoglund, $1,302,500.

31 Fawn Place: Ward P. Bond and Laura J. Kirkpatrick, to Wallace and Nicole Stacy, $560,000.