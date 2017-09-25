Boys soccer: Warriors blank Cadets for first win

After scoring only one goal in its first four games, the Wilton High boys soccer team had six days to focus on its goal-scoring — and it paid off with a 3-0 win over St. Joseph last Friday at Kristine Lilly Field.

The win, their first of the season, left the Warriors’ record at 1-3-1. The Cadets dropped to 0-6.

“We had a week to prepare. We had some good training sessions and we worked on some things we needed to work on, and got some people back we needed to get back,” said head coach Jim Lewicki. “We needed that win. Hopefully we can build on it Monday and Wednesday.”

Wilton travels to Fairfield Warde (1-3-1) today for a 4:30 game and to Darien (0-4-2) on Wednesday, also at 4:30.

The Warriors took a 2-0 halftime lead on Friday on goals by Kevin Connolly (Mike Zizzadoro assist) and Alec Ziluca (John Brown assist). Ziluca, playing his first game since becoming eligible, started the play on the second goal with a pass over midfield to Brown on the side, and took a return pass at the 18-yard mark and one-timed a shot into the goal.

“It was a great hustle play by Ziluca,” said Lewicki.

The final goal came with three minutes left, when Brown’s shot was stopped by the keeper and Tim Foley knocked in the rebound.

“We scored some great goals. We had some opportunities, and we had most of the possession,” said the coach. “We had a ton of corner kicks and we played well on defense and the midfield played well.”