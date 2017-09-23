Field hockey: Wilton falls to Mamaroneck in OT

As far as losses go, they don’t come much harder that the Wilton High field hockey team’s 3-2 overtime loss to Mamaroneck (N.Y.) on Saturday at Fujitani Field.

The Warriors dominated the visiting Tigers, with a 26-4 advantage in shots on goal.

But Mamaroneck, which was undefeated (6-0) coming in and ranked number four in the Northeast Region (New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island) by Max Field Hockey, scored two goals in the final eight minutes to force overtime. The first, with 7:41 left, came on a breakaway by Alex Lepore. The tying goal came on a penalty stroke by Sophie Brill after time had expired.

Brill scored the game winner 42 seconds into the 7v7 overtime, assisted by Brigid Knowles.

“We dominated the entire game. We had possession most of the time. The girls were down in the circle most of the time. It’s just unfortunate,” said Wilton co-coach Liz Pisko.

“It was a heartbreaker. We played very well,” said Toniann Cortina, the team’s other co-coach. “We still have to capitalize on more of our opportunities in the circle. We should have had way more goals. That’s something obviously we’re going to take from the game and work on moving forward.”

The Warriors (3-3) opened the scoring with 10:40 left in the first half when Jess Hendry converted on a corner off an Emma Rosen assist.

Wilton scored off another corner with 1:29 left in the half, this time Emma Rothkopf finishing off another Rosen assist for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Freshman Sam Maresca finished with 24 saves in goal for Mamaroneck.

Wilton 6, McMahon 0

The Warriors were coming off a 6-0 win over Brien McMahon last Wednesday. Rothkopf and Henry each had two goals, with single goals by Molly Thomas and Madelyn McCaghey. Rosen had an assist.