Wilton Bulletin

Photos: Pumpkin sale prep

By Wilton Bulletin on September 22, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Kiwanis Club members unload hundreds of pumpkins Friday afternoon with the help of Wilton High School juniors and Key Club members Hannah Belanger and Sophia Strazza.

Kiwanis Club members and pumpkin sale chairs Rudi Hoefling, left, and Paul Hannah.

Kendra Baker photos

Hundreds of pumpkins, squash and gourds were delivered to the Wilton Historical Society on Friday, Sept. 22, for the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s annual Pumpkin Sale. The sale kicks off Sunday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m., and will continue through the month of October. Sale hours are Saturdays from 9:30 to 5:30, and Sundays through Fridays from noon to 5:30. The Kiwanis Club will use funds from the sale to support local charities. To learn more about the Wilton Kiwanis Club, visit wiltonkiwanis.org.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Free support group for those in recovery Next Post Curtain Call: What Southern soldiers lost in the Civil War
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress