Photos: Pumpkin sale prep

Kendra Baker photos

Hundreds of pumpkins, squash and gourds were delivered to the Wilton Historical Society on Friday, Sept. 22, for the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s annual Pumpkin Sale. The sale kicks off Sunday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m., and will continue through the month of October. Sale hours are Saturdays from 9:30 to 5:30, and Sundays through Fridays from noon to 5:30. The Kiwanis Club will use funds from the sale to support local charities. To learn more about the Wilton Kiwanis Club, visit wiltonkiwanis.org.