Wilton travel soccer report

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in recent travel action:

Girls travel

9-under

Wilton White 1-2 at tourney

It was a busy weekend for the Wilton White squad. On Saturday, the team played its first-ever tournament at the Tiger Tune-up in White Plains, N.Y., going 1-2 in its three games. The highlight was a 3-1 victory over the host squad from White Plains, behind two goals from Abby Philippon and one by Isabella Rios. An impressive save by goaltender Sofia Rios and strong all-around efforts by Gabby Ray and Grayson O’Donnell anchored Wilton White in a well-played 2-0 loss to Wilton Blue, and the girls competed hard in a defeat to Scarsdale.

Wilton White 5, Darien Orange 0

Wilton White posted its best showing of the young season on Sunday against Darien Orange, taking a 5-0 decision behind two goals each from Abby Philippon and Grayson O’Donnell, with Mia Timnev’s offensive pressure resulting in the game’s other score. Gaby Torres’ deft passing and Ashley Pencu’s timely clears anchored a spotless effort on the defensive end, and Liesel Schmauch pitched a shutout in goal. Harper Crawford and Lauren Ely helped Wilton control the midfield as the team improved to 2-0 on the season in league play.

Wilton U-9 (2010) second at tourney

The Wilton U-9 2010’s had a long weekend full of soccer in just their second week together as a team. They started off competing in their first-ever tourney, finishing second place in their bracket with two convincing wins and one loss. They were led on offense by Katerina Cross, Jacquelyn Coppola and Olivia Edwards with strong support from Audrey Burton, Juliet DeStefano, Ria Kurien and Abigail Deane all providing good ball movement and assisting in scoring. Defensively, the strong play of Savannah Quick, Harper Pattillo and Brynn Grosso produced two shutouts in both wins.

Fairfield 6, Wilton U-9 (2010) 0

In Sunday’s game against Fairfield, the U-9 2010 girls showed their youth as they lost 6-0 to a very strong Fairfield team that scored eight goals against their opponent the previous week. The girls almost scored several goals on solid attempts from Brynn Grosso, Ria Kurien, Emma Rodrigues, Olivia Edwards, Abigail Deane, Audrey Burton, Savannah Quick, Katerina Cross and Jacquelyn Coppola. Harper Pattillo and Juliet DeStefano shined once again with several key breakups in the defensive backfield and created several scoring chances for their teammates, to no avail.

Wilton Gold 4, Westport Red 0

Wilton Gold earned an away win with a strong showing against Westport Red, winning by a score of 4-0. The first 10 minutes of the game were of continuing Westport pressure over Wilton’s goal. However, defenders Kate Mesh, Katherine Cosentino and Caitlyn Tsai cleared the chances, keeping the game scoreless. Midway through the half, Wilton was awarded a penalty kick, Taryn Czick majestically executed the penalty, putting Wilton ahead. Wilton took advantage of the momentum swing with the trio of forwards, Zoe Blum, Annabel O’Malley and Naomi Cronley, putting pressure over the Westport goal. Wilton managed to break through on Taryn’s day-to-remember, as she stroke two additional goals assisted by Katelyn Lalor and Isla Dzik to complete her hat trick just as the game was getting to halftime.

Wilton started the second half with another goal on a solo effort by Kate Mesh, who recovered the ball in middle field and pushed up the field, scoring passed Westport’s goalie. The rest of the game saw Westport trying to score on goalie Cristina Perez, but she managed a handful of saves to retain Wilton’s shutout.

11-under

New Canaan Red 2, Wilton Blue 1

On Sunday, Wilton Blue faced off against New Canaan FC Red. New Canaan got a quick jump off the start to take the early lead 1-0. Wilton’s offense battled back with several opportunities created by Riley Casey, Grace Costa, Kate Lane, Olivia Koziol and Maddie Pepitone, and their persistence paid off. At 25 minutes into the half, Costa was able to dribble in close and score, bringing it to 1-1 at the half.

Wilton came out strong in the second half with great defense by Abbey Byrnes, Annalise Lamanna, Lia Lombardi and Mary Sylvester. Mia Sommer did a terrific job having several saves in goal. Paige Leung showed her ball skills with a penalty kick that came up just short.

Once again, Wilton’s offense was able to create opportunities but New Canaan pushed back hard and scored again with just 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Boys travel

9-under

Wilton Gold 4, Weston Blue 2

Carter Burkhart started the scoring early in the game and a second goal was added by Harry Tao after a cross from Jeff Fox to give Wilton a 2-1 lead at the half. Tristen Albright added a goal in the second half, with Gavin Toohill scoring in the final minutes to put the game away. Philip Jeschke and Joseph Dugan created many scoring opportunities up front while Toohill, Hugo Dall, Ryan O’Grady, Luke Adams, and Daniel Hickey limited Weston’s scoring chances with strong defense.

Wilton White 2, Greenwich Thunder 1

Thanks to excellent goaltending from Oscar Wayland and Matthew Fogarty, Wilton was able to hold Greenwich Thunder to only one score and take the win, 2-1. Jaxon Lin knocked in the first score off of a penalty kick and Mason Cilento assisted Rocco Tripodi for the second goal. Samrath Singh Dhamoon, Chase Friedman and Tripodi kept the offensive pressure on Greenwich throughout and Hans Greene made strong plays in midfield. Thanks to the tenacious defense of Holden Reading, John Hamilton and James Ryan, Wilton edged out a much-deserved win.

Darien 4, Wilton Blue 1

Wilton Blue fell in their opening home game after starting with confidence and energy on Sunday. The team couldn’t find the back of the net in the first half despite several scorching runs from Gavin Levenherz, Caio Thakur and Jacob Albanese that kept possession in the opponent’s half. Darien eventually fought back and put pressure on Wilton. Persistent effort on defense by Mario Coppola, Joshua Comiskey and Ryan Vermeulen in front of tidy goaltending from Conor Filip kept the game close at half. Wilton started strong again in the second half, with pressure up the sides applied by Jack Mulfinger and Giacomo De Paola leading to a goal by Liam Backman on an assist from Sean Kaliski. The team continued battling, trying to keep the momentum and score an equalizer, but fell short at the end of a hard-fought game.

10-under

Wilton Blue third at tournament

Wilton Blue placed third in the Madison Invitational Soccer Tournament, splitting four games.

In the first contest, Wilton handily defeated host Madison, 5-0. Great ball control by forwards Nicholas Marini and Blake Ongley allowed Wilton to maintain possession. Scoring was led by Liam Joy (3) and Boden Davi (2), while keepers Michael DiLullo and Cooper Buchichio secured the shutout.

Wilton conceded the second match to a strong East Lyme team, 3-0. Defenders Greg Bocchino, Mick Hamilton, Joy and Marini showed tremendous composure under constant pressure. Despite strong midfield play by DiLullo and Brendan Morris to apply offensive pressure, Wilton could not capitalize.

The third match found Wilton evenly matched against a talented West Hartford squad. Harrison DeStefano had multiple shots on goal, but Wilton was unable to score until Brad Mallory deftly deflected a shot by Buchichio. The defense, anchored by Davi and Hamilton, supported Peter Braid, who was outstanding in goal, tallying 14 saves.

Though the final result favored the opponent, 3-1, Wilton showed great poise and a tremendous effort throughout the game.

Wilton offense came out strong for the fourth game against Ledyard. Early attempts to score by Morris were unsuccessful but kept Ledyard on the defensive. The pace of the game favored a speedy Wilton team, with DeStefano scoring two goals, quickly followed by two more from Mallory. Defender Ongley and keeper Bocchino faced a hungry Ledyard team in the second half, but the strong footwork of Braid and the rest of the team resulted in a win for Wilton, 4-3.

11-under

Wilton Blue 3, Greenwich Barcelona 2

Wilton Blue earned a close but dominating 3-2 win over Greenwich Barcelona on Sunday. Greenwich pressed early, but Wilton quickly turned the momentum with numerous chances from the front of Finn Burke, Jack Crossen, Matt DeMasi, Alessandro Ochoa, Andrew Partenza, Luke Perna and Amit Solomon. Partenza opened up the scoring with a pair of back-to-back goals on a lead pass from Crossen and a strong cross pass from DeMasi. Two late goals by Greenwich evened the score 2-2 at the half.

The second half continued with Wilton’s dominance of ball possession and relentless pressure. A late substitution showed promise when Maddox Backman scored the go-ahead goal on a combination pass from Stefano Cross and DeMasi. Over the course of the match, Wilton’s stout backline of Cross, Jack Barker and Jack Vermeulen allowed few opportunities and was a huge factor in the team’s transitional attack. Will Soucy had another solid game in goal, showing great decision-making to give Wilton the well-deserved 3-2 win.

Wilton Gold 4, Greenwich Thunder 2

Wilton Gold defeated Greenwich Thunder 4-2 on Sunday. Thanks to the excellent goaltending of Trevor Galligan and tenacious defense from Reed O’Neill, Noah Levy, Ronan O’Halloran and Trevor Wisdom, Wilton was able to hold a strong Greenwich team to only two goals. Warren Hamilton, Mason Behar and Samar Rokkam helped control the tempo with strong play in midfield while Dominick Cilento and Tyler Jackson kept the offensive pressure on. Bill Stofega knocked in the first goal and Hamilton was able to tie things up at 2-2. Brian Sallese put Wilton over the top, scoring two goals in the second half, one off of a Behar assist.