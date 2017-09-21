Wilton Youth Football scoreboard: Sept. 16-17

Wilton Youth Football teams had the following results in Fairfield County Football League action from Sept. 16-17:
Third grade
Wilton Blue 7, Darien 0
The Warrior Blue third grade football team faced a tough opponent, Darien, on a balmy day this past Saturday at Fujitani Field.
The tone was set early by the Warriors’ defense, with Keegan Kazan making two tackles on a three-and-out Darien drive, followed by a fumble recovery on the next drive. On offense, led by the cool hand of quarterback Colin Faherty, the Warriors scored on a big touchdown run from Nick Skillen.
The offensive line, anchored by center Michael Lenz along with linemen Matthew Fogarty, August Furman, Noah Patania, Trey Hall, Michael Duarte and Wyatt Hoffstatter, provided solid blocking all day.
Those same players on offense also were the backbone of a defense, along with Sawyer Fasano, Hayden Leitten and Kayden Kazan, that allowed zero points the entire game. Denny Dustin and Nick Skillen had a fumble recovery each as the game progressed.
Wilton Blue players showed toughness and versatility on both sides of the ball. Denny Dustin, Emmett Sommer and Try Hall all contributed powerful runs late in the game to kill the clock to cement a 7-0 victory.
Wilton White 13, Westport 6
Wilton White won a hard fought game on Saturday night against a tough Westport squad, advancing their record to 2-1. Wilton’s defense was solid on the day despite one long TD run, holding Westport to only a handful of first downs in the game.
Wilton’s ‘D’ line, led by Henry Snow, Wyatt Kreter, Jaxon Lin and Andrew Zareski, held strong all game, allowing Cody Korpan (including a forced fumble) and Charlie Heffernan to make a number of big tackles. Mark Sylvester and Liam Pierson also contributed to the strong defensive effort and Trey Rivera made a huge tackle late in the fourth quarter to keep Westport off the scoreboard.
Offensively, key blocking by Cooper Rekow, Mark Whitman and Cole Herbst helped open up holes all day for the offense. Behind lead blocker Dylan Flanagan at fullback, Declan Jackson (with punishing long runs leading to first downs) and Brady Corry (two touchdowns) found success in the running game.
Fourth grade
Wilton Blue 26, Fairfield 0
In the first quarter, Blake Ongley ran one in for a touchdown behind great blocking from the offensive line of Charlie Roy, Max Totten, Hunter Lishnoff, Quint Furman, Grant Stein and Ellie Smith. Later in the first quarter, Charlie Calabrese ran it 25 yards for the Warriors’ second touchdown. The first quarter ended with Jake Padilla making a big interception.
In the second quarter, more great defensive play from Evan Christianson, Cayden Stevens, Mason Behar, Michael Butler and the rest of the defense helped create another fumble, which was recovered by Emma vanHeyst. On the following drive, Wilton scored its third touchdown of the half on a 20-yard pass play from Charlie Calabrese to Theo Satrazemis.
In the second half, Kieran Wiseman made a big 15-yard run on fourth down to keep a drive alive. Then on another 20-yard pass play, Calabrese connected with a Craig O’Neill to put the Warriors up 26-0.
The Wilton ‘D’ continued to shine in the second half with great play from Marco Chila, Trevien Goldman, Josh Meltzer, Jack Bernard, Grant Santosky and Will Byrnes. There were a number of big plays on defense racking up big losses for Fairfield. The game ended with a fumble recovery by Jack McMenamey.
Fifth grade
Wilton Blue 16, New Canaan Black 0
Under the lights at Fujitani Field last Saturday night, Wilton Blue played its best game of the season, blanking New Canaan Black for its third win of the season.
Wilton showed maturity on both sides of the ball, with every man contributing and doing his job.
New Canaan Black came out fast with a gain of 50 yards on the first play of the game, but from there the defense took over. The interior defensive line of Maja Driscoll, Cole Siegel, Jaxon Thomas, Vito Banner, David Schubkegel and Liam Murphy pushed back the Rams offensive line all game, giving them no chance to run up the middle. The ends, linebackers and defensive backs — Cael Dexter, Luke Ginsburg, Ryan Luchetta, Liam Snyder, Jack Schwartz, Nate Jackson, Ray Ferranti, James Jackowski, Charlie Keller, Ryan Stocker and Will Cristini — played disciplined assignment football, limiting New Canaan’s trademark sweeps to just two plays of more than 10 yards and no touchdowns.
Wilton’s offensive line — Jack Huntley, Cole Galante, Liam McKiernan, Ryan Meenan, Jack Santosky, Siegel, Murphy, Thomas, CJ Young and Henry Soojian — dominated the line of scrimmage, opening up running room up the middle for the running backs throughout the game.
On their first drive of the game, the Warriors showed versatility with Schwartz pounding the ball up the middle, Dexter and Ferranti making big gains on the edges, and Snyder running the option for the first time this season. Dexter finished the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run.
Schwartz scored the second touchdown of the game on a tough run from seven yards out. Ginsburg hit both of the extra-point tries, staying perfect on the season, to make the final score Wilton 16, New Canaan Black 0.
Sixth grade
Fairfield Wildcats 19, Wilton White 13
This past Sunday, Wilton White hosted the Fairfield Wildcats for their third game of the season.
From the start of the first play, both sides knew this was going to be a competitive game. After the first six minutes, Fairfield’s offense penetrated the Wilton defense for a 50-yard rush that led to the game’s first touchdown. After completing the extra point, Wilton’s defensive lineman — Liam Kiernan, Jack Lauricella, Flynn Shipman, Jack Butler, Owen Theoharides and Jai Satsangi — held Fairfield for the rest of the quarter, enabling Wilton’s offense to start the second quarter with confidence.
The Wilton offense, led by QB Ryan Smith, primary running backs Owen Theoharides and Peter Reyes, along with offensive flex attack players Jason Costa, Conner Flanagan, Will Fischer, Cole Stevenson, Gavin Pierson, Nate Rath and Colin O’Neill, dominated the opening seven minutes of play in the second quarter. On first and 10, Jason Costa kicked off the momentum with a 13-yard drive, followed by relentless carries by Owen Theoharides which led to a final touchdown carry and drive by Peter Reyes with three minutes remaining. Unfortunately with Wilton’s missed extra point, Fairfield quickly answered with a touchdown which put the Wildcats ahead 13-6.
Upon attempting an extra point, the Warriors Flynn Shipman completed a fierce tackle, holding them to just a six-point TD.
The third quarter was a intense showcase of strength and perseverance, with both sides holding each other scoreless the entire quarter. With six minutes remaining, Owen Theoharides, Jai Satsangi and Flynn Shipman presented a fearless wall that prohibited the Wildcats from gaining any yardage, forcing to punt. After a share of possessions, the last offensive drive of the quarter was is in the hands of Fairfield. However, their final attempt was stopped by Will Fischer, who contributed to a five-yard loss for Fairfield, and forced the quarter to an end.
In the final quarter, Wilton dominated Fairfield 7-6, answering another Fairfield touchdown with a 70-yard run by Peter Reyes. After completing the extra point, Wilton worked hard, completing a sack (Nate Rath) with just 3:45 remaining. During the final possession, Wilton’s offensive assault was bringing everything they had, with strong efforts by all — Jack Butler, Jack Kelly, Connor Wetzel, and the rest of the aforementioned players. The final score resulted in a 19-13 loss for the Wilton Warriors, however their perseverance and passion left all the fans with a strong sense of pride and eagerness to step out onto the field next Saturday against Fairfield Blue.
Wilton Blue 20, Ridgefield 0
Wilton Blue came out slow in the first quarter, but then opened up and never looked back. The second possession took 16 plays to go 75 yards and ended with a Todd Woodring touchdown. The drive averaged six yards a play behind the line push from Dylan Long, Eli Meltzer and Ethan Gallo. It set the tempo for the rest of the game.
Defense followed up with no mercy, holding Ridgefield to only one first down in the first half. George Papakosmas dominated the middle all game, allowing Quin Silva, Barrett Leary and Colin Gilmore to force pressure from the D-line.
The second half opened with Wilton on defense again. Solid positioning by Meltzer, Max Roberge and Charlie Caporrino forced three tackles for a loss and the punt. Wilton offense continued to move down the field with strong solid runs by Harry Polito and Carter Stephenson. Quarterback Luke DiRocco connected with Henry Roy to score the second TD.
Woodring intercepted the ball to give possession back to the Warriors. The Wilton offense continued to play tough and Jack Costello scored a TD to seal the victory for Wilton.
Seventh grade
Wilton Blue 14, Ridgefield 6
Wilton Blue traveled to Ridgefield last Saturday morning to play on the East Ridge Middle School grass fields. The game was an extremely physical defensive battle.
Wilton’s offensive line of Totten, Sweeney, Dempster, Cristini and Kress did a commendable job battling the massive and very physical Ridgefield defensive front.
After a scoreless first quarter where Wilton’s defense was able to hold Ridgefield to no first downs, Wilton took the ball at midfield and put together the first scoring drive of the game. Power running by Quinn Stengrim and Xander Petrides and a pass from Andrew Acosta-Rua to Christopher Capone put Wilton scoring position. A power run by Stengrim put the first six points on the board. Wilton added the point after to go up 7-0.
A strip by Nick Walden and fumble recovery by Caleb Rath gave the Warriors favorable field position in Ridgefield territory but they were not able to take advantage of it.
Wilton started the third quarter with a successful drive only to see it stall out because of untimely of penalties. Fortunately Wilton’s defense once again came up strong and did not let Ridgefield get anything started.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Stengrim broke a 62-yard run up the middle to score the second touchdown of the day. Charlie Guglielmo added the point after to bring the score to 14-0.
Ridgefield scored on a broken play but could not convert the point-after, making the final score 14-6. Defensive standouts for Wilton were Jake Enman, who made numerous tackles, many of them for losses, and Michael Colavecchio, who played three different positions on defense and also had multiple tackles.
Eighth grade
Wilton White 14, New Canaan Black 0
Wilton White improved to 2-1 on the season following a decisive victory over New Canaan Black at Fujitani Field on Sunday.
The Warriors won the toss and scored on their third play from scrimmage when QB Grant Masterson hit receiver Parker Woodring on a 66-yard touchdown pass that was sprung by a tremendous downfield block by receiver Matthew Giller. Masterson had ample time to throw due to the well-executed pass blocking of Michael Breen, Jimmy Luce, Ryan Farrar, Joe Schiavone, Andrew Pellicano and Danny Doran.
It was Woodring’s third long TD reception in as many games. He also added the point-after kick conversion.
Wilton’s defense, not to be outdone, took the ball away from New Canaan on its next possession when Pellicano recovered a fumble. Wilton’s defense relied on its bend-but-don’t-break scheme which saw three sacks by Joe deGrasse, an interception by Woodring, and multiple pressures by Schiavone, Farrar, Luce and Charlie Fischer. The defensive backfield of Giller, Jackson Luther and Woodring came up to minimize receptions, while linebackers Max Silva, Masterson and Wade Steffens were all over the field making tackles.
Ryan Jackson was also key, filling in on multiple positions on the offensive line and special teams in the true team victory.
The highlight of the game for the Warriors was a 13-play, 66-yard drive that took up the majority of the second quarter. The ‘Warrior’ personnel grouping of Ciara Garcia, Ben Pond, Schiavone, Farrar, Luce, Doran, Chris Calderone, Christian Bazarian and deGrasse simply ground down the New Canaan defense. The biggest play of the drive was a 24-yard pass completion from Masterson to deGrasse, and some tough running by deGrasse and Giller. Masterson punched it in from one yard out for the score. Woodring kicked the point-after attempt to put them up for good, 14-0.