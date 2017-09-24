Wilton Bulletin

Support for parents

By Wilton Bulletin on September 24, 2017

School is back in session and for many children, so is the academic and social stress that can cause behavioral changes. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) is a support group for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues.

The meeting is free, confidential, safe and led by trained volunteers who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

The next meeting is Monday, Sept. 25 from 10to 11:30. Another meeting will take place Oct. 23.

All meetings take place at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton.  Information: Beth at 203-984-0123/beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at  203 970-4130/eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.

 

