Free support group for those in recovery

By Wilton Bulletin on September 22, 2017

NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for people living with mental illness. Participants learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer encouragement and understanding.

The group meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Mondays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at HSC Community Service Building, 1 Park St.. Norwalk, in the first-floor conference room.

The next meeting is Sept. 25. For information, call Don at 860-882-0236. A complete listing of support groups and programs offered by NAMI in Fairfield County is available at namisouthwestct.org

 

