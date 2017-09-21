Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Sept. 21

Anglers come together to support others, and we’ll have two examples on Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. at han.network.

First, we’ll talk about #OwenStrong: A Surfcasting Tournament with a Purpose, the month-long event and related fundraising supporting a family as it deals with their young son’s battle with leukemia.

Then we’ll take a look back at Sept. 11, when the North East Saltwater Fishing Club led a group of veterans on a fishing trip about the Blackhawk out of Niantic.

There are two major events this weekend, and you can catch up on them by viewing last week’s show. The Connecticut River Conservancy is holding the Source to Sea Cleanup, while the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection joins other groups in sponsoring Connecticut Hunting & Fishing Day. Held on National Hunting & Fishing Day, Saturday, Sept. 23, the event moves to Cabela’s in East Hartford.

We’ll also have news on volunteers needed for projects and interesting presentations around the region.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.