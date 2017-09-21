Police arrest alleged spa prostitute

Wilton Police said they responded to complaints of commercial sex taking place in a relaxation spa by investigating the place and obtaining search warrants, resulting in the arrest of a middle aged Asian woman for prostitution.

Police said they had help from the Norwalk Police Department investigating the alleged sex activities at the In Spa, 7 Danbury Road. The investigation culminated on the evening of Sept. 20 with the execution of search warrants at the business and a connected vehicle.

As a result, He Lang, 43, of College Point, N.Y. was arrested and charged with prostitution. She posted a $5,000 bond and will be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court on Oct. 2.