Support for caregivers

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is sponsoring an eight-week support group for caregivers. Beginning Sept. 26, the Caregivers’ Support Group will meet in Wilton every Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 2:30 through Nov. 14.

The group will meet at the agency’s offices in Suite 114 of the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Wilton/Norwalk town line.

The support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Call 203-834-6341, ext. 316.