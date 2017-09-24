Wilton Bulletin

Support for caregivers

By Wilton Bulletin on September 24, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News · 0 Comments

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is sponsoring an eight-week support group for caregivers. Beginning Sept. 26, the Caregivers’ Support Group will meet in Wilton every Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 2:30 through Nov. 14.

The group will meet at the agency’s offices in Suite 114 of the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Wilton/Norwalk town line.

The support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Call 203-834-6341, ext. 316.

