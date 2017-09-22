Aging, backpacks

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on September 22, 2017

Western Connecticut Health Network will present two free programs — on healthy aging and backpacks and children — at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road.

Primary care physician Joseph Wakim will discuss healthy aging on Monday, Sept. 25, from 11 to noon.

A discussion on Backpack Awareness will take place Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Physical therapist Jason Stiegler will review the healthy growth and development of a child’s spine and the impact of backpacks on the back. He will also discuss tips to support good back health and the use of backpacks from early childhood to adolescence.

To register for either program, call 1-866-642-9355.

