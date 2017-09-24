Contract signed for new trail section

The Board of Selectmen Sept. 11 approved a contract with the Vermont company Timber & Stone to build a boardwalk as well as continue the 10-foot wide cinder trail of the Norwalk River Valley Trail to Skunk Lane.

The contract involves constructing 1,500 feet of naturally surfaced trail and a 45-foot boardwalk between the already constructed path connector at Twin Oaks Lane and the intersection with Skunk Lane.

Funding for the contract is private, from Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail fundraising campaigns.

The estimate for this construction is $177,011.

When complete, the 38-mile trail will extend from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk to Rogers Park in Danbury, passing through Wilton, Redding and Ridgefield.

The trail has also become a fundraising project for the Wilton Woman’s Club, and the Mid-Fairfield County Board of Realtors. The committee hopes these actions will encourage other nonprofits and businesses to see the value of the trail in terms of its benefits to families and the community, healthy living, and real estate values.