Trackside plans third Oktoberfest

Trackside will hold its fall fundraising event, Oktoberfest 2017 on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.

This year’s event will be catered by The Proper Palate, featuring an array of German foods like reuben pinwheels, bratwurst wrapped in bacon, German mustard-barbecued chicken bites, and bourbon whiskey meatballs

Musicians Mike Jones and Will Comer will warm up the crowd playing German favorites. Then, back by popular demand, Dylan Connor and the Epic Poets will be the feature band, playing a mix of classics.

There will be German beer served at this 21-and-older event, as well as other beer, donated by 212 Brewing Company and Lagunitas. Wine and spirits will also be available.

A silent auction and raffle will also take place to raise funds for the center.

“We are excited about this year’s Oktoberfest,” Trackside Executive Director Mark Ketley said in a press release. “We have great food lined up and are fortunate to have Dylan Connor returning to perform once again. “

Tickets are $55 and may be purchased at trackside.org or by calling 203-834-2888.