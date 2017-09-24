Wilton Bulletin

How to respond to an overdose

By Wilton Bulletin on September 24, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

To address the continuing crisis of opioid addiction, a coalition of local organizations is offering How to Respond to an Overdose: Narcan Information and Training Session in the Rimer Room at Wilton Library on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will include a demonstration on how to acquire and administer Narcan, the lifesaving drug that can be administered in the event of overdose. Local legislators and experts will discuss legislative efforts and other resources to combat the opioid crisis. Free Narcan kits will be distributed courtesy of Silver Hill Hospital.

The program will be hosted by state Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Tom O’Dea (R-125), state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) and First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice. It is sponsored by Silver Hill Hospital, Human Services Council, Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Council, and Wilton Youth Services.

Registration is recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

For information, the legislators may be called at 800-842-1423. Call Sen. Boucher at 800-842-1421. Email Gail.Lavielle@housegop.ct.gov, Tom.ODea@housegop.ct.gov, Toni.Boucher@cga.ct.gov.

