Downtown pollinators

By Wilton Bulletin on September 26, 2017 in Lead News, Library News, Social News · 0 Comments

From left, Mary Clay Fields and Louise Washer of the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) join Andrea Szabo, Wilton Library’s Children’s Library manager, having just installed the Wilton Pollinator Pathway logo at the library’s Children’s Garden. Szabo and the children planted bee-friendly flowers. The Pollinator Pathway is an initiative adopted by conservation organizations including the Wilton Garden Club, Woodcock Nature Center, NRWA and the Wilton Conservation Land Trust to encourage people to cultivate native plant species upon which butterflies and bees depend for survival. The garden is on the Old Ridgefield Road side of the library.

