Wilton Bulletin

Pumpkin patch to open

By Wilton Bulletin on September 21, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

The Wilton Historical Society’s annual pumpkin patch will sprout again when the squashes are delivered to the Wilton Historical Society Friday afternoon, Sept. 22.

The sale kicks off Sunday, Sept. 23, from 9:30 to 5:30. The sale will continue through the month of October.

Sale hours are Saturdays from 9:30 to 5:30 and Sundays through Fridays from noon to 5:30.

Funds from the sale will be used to support local charities. Organizations the club supports include Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, Americares, Wilton Ambulance Corps, S.T.A.R, and the Wilton Memorial Day parade.

Tags: ,

Previous Post The Reel Dad: New York Film Festival celebrates the best of movies Next Post Police arrest alleged spa prostitute
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress