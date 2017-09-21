Pumpkin patch to open

The Wilton Historical Society’s annual pumpkin patch will sprout again when the squashes are delivered to the Wilton Historical Society Friday afternoon, Sept. 22.

The sale kicks off Sunday, Sept. 23, from 9:30 to 5:30. The sale will continue through the month of October.

Sale hours are Saturdays from 9:30 to 5:30 and Sundays through Fridays from noon to 5:30.

Funds from the sale will be used to support local charities. Organizations the club supports include Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, Americares, Wilton Ambulance Corps, S.T.A.R, and the Wilton Memorial Day parade.