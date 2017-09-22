Wilton Bulletin

Cannondale in discussions with state

By Tony Spinelli on September 22, 2017 in Business, Lead News, News · 1 Comments

Cannondale Sports Unlimited’s parent company, Dorel Industries, is in talks with the state Department of Economic and Community Development to amend the agreement under which it received a $3-million state loan in 2013.

Aug. 1 was the deadline for Dorel to show it had retained 143 jobs and added 75 jobs since moving from Bethel to Wilton.

The state DECD had been auditing the company’s reports since Aug. 1 to determine if the goal had been met, but now there is a delay.

“The job audit has been postponed because we are in discussions with them on an amendment to the agreement. That’s where things stand,” said Jim Watson, a spokesman for the DECD.

It is unknown when the discussions will be complete, Watson said.

It raises questions because Dorel laid off 50 workers in its leisure division in June of 2013.

The loan was created to encourage Cannondale to stay in the region after it began outgrowing its facility in Bethel. Wilton is where the company began decades ago. Under the terms of the 2013 state loan of $3 million over 10 years at 2% annual interest, the company must retain its original 143 jobs and create 75 more for a total of 218 jobs — an average it must maintain for 12 months — to be in good grace with the terms of the loan.

If the company can keep those job levels, $2 million of the loan will be forgiven. If not, the company must pay a penalty for each job missing in the equation.

The company did not return a telephone call seeking comment.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Library prepares autumn book sale Next Post Battle against Ridgefield Road AROD still rages
About author
Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Politically Direct (PD)

    Good investigative reporting, Tony. Here’s another story for you! Someone on Wilton EDC and in town hall should explain how this company, Dorel, is featured (as 1 of 4) in the Econ Devel Commission’s $15,000 video; it must be in decline in Wilton jobs and maybe in fiscal health overall.nnDorel should today have no fewer than 218 employees in Wilton based on above CT agreements. Did EDC require data on current employment or trends of Dorel or of each of the four companies featured in their video? nnNext we’ll learn that a second of the four featured companies is shrinking or leaving Wilton. Tony – look at the other three and report back…you’ll be two for two…but regrettably EDC’s video will be half embarrassing via selection of companies with declining employment in Wilton.

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress